Super League Preview: Bullets keen to stop the rot

The battle for maximum points in the Super League resumes this weekend in all the regions of the country.

Red Lions, Azam Tigers and Civil Sporting Club have been given tough assignments away from home while Nyasa Big Bullets will aim to resuscitate their season with a win over Civil Sporting Club on Sunday.

Coming straight from their 3-nil victory over Mafco FC last week, the Green Intellectuals will be aiming to collect more points when they welcome Red Lions at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders have started their season on a high note with two victories and a draw from their last three games.

Statistics favor Mzuni as the most difficult side to beat in the first round but they face a resilient side that finished on a high note last season.

At Chitowe Stadium, wounded Mafco FC will play host to Tigers.

The Salima based Soldiers were thumped 3-nil by Mzuni last week but head coach Temwa Msuku has vowed to turn things around at their backyard.

With teams collecting maximum points, Mafco FC know that dropping more points will eventually rule them out of the championship race with top gurus yet to join the bandwagon.

However, Tigers will not be an easy side to play with at this stage.

The last match of the day will see Premier Bet Wizards hosting Civil Sporting Club at Mulanje Park.

Wizards are unbeaten in their last three matches while Civil tested their first victory in the league last week after registering back to back defeats in their opening matches.

Wizards have made it clear that they are here to compete for honours while the visitors have warned their counterparts that their season has started.

On Sunday, struggling Big Bullets will play host to Sporting Club at Kalulu Stadium.

Playing 360 minutes in all competitions without scoring even an offside goal has left all Bullets fans wondering as to what is going on at their club.

However, beating Civil will bring them back to life if they are to keep on fighting for the championship.

But Civil will not just be a walkover for the people’s team.

Franco Ndawa was once at Bullets and knows exactly what to do in order to claim maximum points.

At Dedza Stadium, second placed Masters Security will welcome Blue Eagles while Chitipa United will look to revive their season following back to back defeats they suffered in Blantyre a fortnight ago as they welcome Red Lions at Mzuzu Stadium.

And at Chitowe Stadium, Dwangwa United will entertain Tigers.

Mzuni FC leads the standings with 7 points from three games.