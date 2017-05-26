MDF to recruit soldiers in June

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will next month start recruiting young men and women as regular soldiers of the country.

According to a letter signed by Brigadier General T.G Chaona, the recruitment campaign will be held in four centres across the country from June 12 to June 19.

The MDF letter indicates that in the northern region of Malawi the exercise will be held at Mzuzu Upper Stadium.

In the central region, the recruitment campaign will be held at Lilongwe community ground.

People in the southern will be recruited at the Kamuzu upper Stadium while in the eastern region the exercise will be held at Gymkana ground in Zomba district.

Meanwhile, MDF has asked District Commissioners to authenticate candidates’ letters of identification.