DPP wants you to participate in development projects

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has called on communities in Zomba to participate in the development projects taking place in their areas.

Minister of local government and rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa said this in Zomba-Chisi during a developmental rally.

Nankhumwa who is also director of elections in the DPP said he had to visit people in the area to follow up on the development projects taking place in the areas.

“We conducted this rally to strengthen the party as well as encourage people to work hard in development projects taking place in their areas,” said Nankhumwa.

He added that it is always important for duty bearers to visit the people after elections so that the development taking place is monitored and not only needing people in times of elections.

Nankhumwa further said that decentralisation encourages that development projects should be initiated at grassroot level while the central government provides the funding.

He however claimed that government has committed a lot of funds to the Local Development Fund but there is a lot of corruption in district councils which is delaying development.

The minister therefore warned that government will not tolerate corruption in the councils.

Meanwhile, government has plans to have Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) adopted at council level in order to stop looting of government funds.