Blantyre Mayor pleads for support for kidney failure patients

Blantyre City Mayor Wild Ndipo has pleaded for support for patients diagnosed with kidney failure.

Speaking during commemoration of World Kidney Day in Blantyre, Ndipo called for need to have more dialysis machines in the country to serve people who are battling for life with the problem.

The Mayor argued that the country has less than five dialysis machines a development that is leading to deaths of kidney failure patients in Malawi.

Ndipo called for support to have many machines for patients across the country.

“We have seen a lot of people coming from afar to come at Mwaiwathu and there is only one machine there and some do go at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH). I have to appeal to the corporate world, we need more of these machines even in rural hospitals to ease transport costs that these patients should have treatment,” said Ndipo.

Dialysis machines are used to filter patients’ blood to remove excess water and waste products when the kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional, or missing.

The dialysis machine itself can be thought of as an artificial kidney to a human being who has been diagnosed with the problem.

World Kidney Day falls on 9th March and the day is used for a global awareness campaign aimed at creating awareness of the importance of kidneys.