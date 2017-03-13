Malawi govt wants IFMIS at councils

The Malawi government through ministry of local government and rural development has disclosed willingness to have Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) adopted at council level.

This comes in the wake of reports of financial mismanagement at district councils in Malawi that have witnessed millions of taxpayers’ money being siphoned by individuals.

Taking a step of curbing such malpractice, minister of local government and rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa has disclosed a wish to have IFMIS used in district councils.

Nankhumwa argued that the upgraded IFMIS that Malawi has can help in reducing looting of funds meant for development.

“As you know that IFMIS was upgraded and we want that to be used at councils to curb looting of council money,” said Nankhumwa.

Though IFMIS brought Malawi to the fate of losing billions of money at Capital Hill, the new software of the system that was bought at K2 billion gave assurance of having funds safe.

In the infamous cashgate scandal, an unsecure IFMIS was blamed to be the cause of dubious transactions.

However, last month it was revealed that two employees at the Malawi Law Commission were caught after they looted K8 million from public coffers over a period of 18 months by breaching IFMIS.

The theft raised fresh questions following government’s claims that it had secured the system to prevent unauthorised transactions.