Malawians asked to embrace tollgates

The Roads Fund Administration (RFA) has said Malawians should embrace tollgates as they are the most viable way of mobilizing funds for improved and sustainable road maintenance activities.

Masauko Mngwaluko, RFA Public Relations Manager, said this on Wednesday in Dowa when the organisation engaged the District Executive Committee to orient them on a new toll gate project to be constructed in the district.

“The site we have identified is Nkhamanga which is around 7 to 8 kilometres from Mponela heading to Kasungu.

“We are currently in the process of acquiring land and settle all compensation related issues, and for our implementing partner (Roads Authority) to acquire consultants for designs and other technicalities,” he said.

But Mngwaluko said the project will also utilise the rehabilitation works scheduled for the M1 road so that the section of the road that will host the tollgate should be constructed under the M1 project in terms of surface preparation.

“As a country we are struggling because almost 85 percent of the funds is from the fuel levy and tolling is a new sure way of raising the funds. We are looking at the user taking charge of the responsibility of maintaining the road by contributing something on the arrangement called User-Pay Principle,” he added.

Dowa Director of Administration, Thomas Mwafongo, said the council welcomes the development, adding the toll gate will bring other benefits like revenue collection, boost of local businesses around the facility which will eventually lead to job creation.

Currently, the country has operational toll gates at Kalinyeke in Dedza and Chingeni in Ntcheu.

Reported by Sylvester Kumwenda