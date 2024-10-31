The Judicial Service Commission says it has initiated an investigation into corruption allegations against members of the judiciary, including Justice Kenani Manda.

According to the statement we have seen, signed by Irene Chikapa, Secretary for the Commission, the Commission has expressed concern over recent allegations accusing judicial officials, including Justice Manda, of corrupt practices, which were primarily raised by lawyer Alexious Kamangira.

“The Commission treats such concerns with the seriousness they deserve and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency within the judiciary,” the statement reads.

With this, the Commission has revealed that a special investigative process has been established and is expected to conclude within four weeks.

Among the cases that were handled by Justice Manda under scrutiny include: Bilderberg Ltd and Dr. William Bilderberg Vs. Eco Bank Malawi Ltd and Financial Intelligence Authority, and Mukteshwar Sugar Mills Ltd Vs. Salima Sugar Corporation.

The Commission has urged citizens to provide credible information regarding the corruption allegations within the next seven days.

“It should be noted that the Commission has allocated the four-week period to investigate the cases specifically listed above involving Justice K.T. Manda and Magistrate D. Mangwana. Any additional cases or complaints that may be received will be reviewed beyond the initial four weeks to ensure all matters raised are thoroughly addressed,” reads part of the statement.

The commission is assuring concerned parties that the matter will be handled with utmost transparency and diligence.

The development comes as the Malawi Human Rights Commission plans to institute a public inquiry into access to justice and judicial accountability in the country, amid debates and concerns over the judiciary’s conduct and access to justice.