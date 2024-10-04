Malawi National Football Team Coach Patrick Mabedi has named a 20-member squad for the forthcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Senegal.

Mabedi charges face Senegal in Dakar on Friday, October 11 2024, before hosting them at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday, October 15.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers left Timothy Silwamba has found his way into the squad, while the Mozambique-based duo of midfielder Lloyd Njaliwa and striker Richard Mbulu have also been recalled.

Blue Eagles goalkeeper Brighton Munthali, who missed the September matches due to an injury, is back in the team, while the rest of the players were part of the squad that played Burkina Faso and Burundi during the September window.

The local-based players will leave the country on Saturday afternoon via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they will spend a night before proceeding to Dakar on Sunday.

The foreign-based players will travel directly to Dakar from their respective bases.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chikooka (Silver Strikers) and Brighton Munthali (Blue Eagles)

Defenders: Mark Lameck, Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaziya, Timothy Silwimba (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Chembezi Denis (Al Qasim SC-Iraq)

Midfielders: Lloyd Aaron(FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana (Silver Strikers), Lanjesi Nkhoma, Patrick Mwaungulu (TP Mazembe-DRC), John Banda (UD Songo-Mozambique), Yamikani Chester, Lloyd Njeliwa (Costa do sol-Mozambique), Robert Saizi (Zanaco-Zambia)

Strikers: Zeliat Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks), Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco-Zambia), Richard Mbulu ((Costa do sol-Mozambique)

Source: FAM