Tendai Malata, known publicly as 10May, has made headlines on social media by posting controversial remarks directed at Malawian entrepreneur and socialite Triephornia Mpinganjira, stirring the pot with his bold comments.

As the digital drama unfolded, this post was met with mixed reactions; some people were critical, accusing him of jealousy or simply seeking attention, while others supported 10May.

Despite the uproar, it seems his stance remained unchanged as he continued to call out Mrs Mpinganjira in subsequent posts.

Triephornia Mpinganjira

In a striking move, 10May claimed that Trephornia Mpinganjira’s character closely resembles that of Dorothy Shonga, widely known as Cash Madam, and Chacha, suggesting that her behaviour paints her as a “slay queen” in the social media landscape.

Digging deeper, the digital marketer stated that neither Dr Thom Mpinganjira nor his grown children have ever exhibited a flashy lifestyle by taking and posting pictures of their luxury experiences as discreetly as shadows in the background.

He noted a change in this trend after Dr Mpinganjira married his current wife, Trephornia.

Adding fuel to the fire, he mentioned that now Malawians have taken sneak peeks into the luxury life that the family enjoys, including little details such as the plates they use.

He posted this on his Facebook page, where it accumulated thousands of comments and likes in less than 24 hours after being published.