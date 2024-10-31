The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will extend the first phase of the voter registration exercise, which is underway in some parts of the country.

In a statement released today, MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja said this will be done to address the period when citizen registration services were not available at voter registration centres immediately after the court ruling on the national identity cards case on October 25, 2024.

“The specific dates and duration of this extension will be announced at the conclusion of phase 3,” she explained.

She added that the Commission is committed to ensuring that persons who present themselves at its registration centres meet the eligibility criteria set by section 77 of the Constitution and present proof of eligibility are not disenfranchised but are allowed the opportunity to exercise their right to register as voters for 2025 elections.

According to Mtalimanja, MEC will engage the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to ensure that the citizen registration processes are done as prescribed by the order and directive of the court.

“The Commission will engage the NRB to appreciate its plans for rolling out citizen registration processes in the manner prescribed by the Order and directive of the Court so as to inform the extent to which the Commission shall need to adapt its schedule in the interest of ensuring that eligible citizens who duly meet the registration criteria and are willing to present themselves to be registered as voters get availed the opportunity to register as voters for the 2025 General Election,” said Mtalimanja.

This comes barely a day after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) UTM, United Democratic Front (UDF), and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) yesterday gave MEC 14 days to address their concerns which among others bordered on the need for the electoral body to suspend the first phase of the registration exercise citing the phase is facing a number of challenges.