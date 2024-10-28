In a highly anticipated ruling, Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe has granted UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati bail with stringent conditions.

The court’s decision, delivered at 4 PM today, requires Kaliati to post a cash bond of 1 million kwacha, supplemented by an additional cash surety of K500 thousand kwacha.

As part of her bail conditions, Kaliati must report to police headquarters every two weeks on Monday, effectively ensuring her availability for the trial’s duration.

Moreover, she is compelled to surrender her travel documents, restricting her movement and preventing potential flight risks.

The court also imposed a non-interference clause, prohibiting Kaliati from influencing or contacting potential witnesses.

This measure aims to safeguard the integrity of the trial and prevent any possible tampering with evidence.

In the event Kaliati fails to meet these conditions, the state reserves the right to report to the court, potentially leading to her bail being revoked.

This stipulation underscores the importance of adhering to the court’s directives and maintaining the trial’s integrity.

Notably, Magistrate Michongwe emphasized that the bail money remains Kaliati’s property, stating, “It’s not your money; it’s the accused’s money.” This clarification ensures transparency and accountability in the bail process.

Kaliati’s bail application has garnered significant attention, with supporters gathering outside the court in solidarity.

The ruling marks a crucial development in the ongoing trial, sparking widespread interest and debate.

The UTM Secretary General’s case has sparked intense discussion regarding the justice system’s handling of high-profile cases.

As the trial unfolds, Malawians will closely watch the proceedings, seeking assurance that justice is served.

In recent weeks, Malawi has witnessed increased scrutiny of its justice system, with calls for greater transparency and accountability.

The Kaliati case serves as a critical test of the system’s ability to balance individual rights with the need for accountability.

As the trial progresses, it remains essential for all parties involved to respect the court’s decisions and ensure a fair, impartial process.

The nation awaits the outcome, hoping for a resolution that upholds the principles of justice and equality.



By Twink Jones Gadama