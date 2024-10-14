FINCA Malawi has taken a significant step in promoting financial inclusion in the country by sponsoring the Malawi Microfinance Network Annual Lake Conference with MK3 million.

The conference, which is scheduled for October 17-19, 2024, will be held under the theme; ‘Inclusive and Sustainable Financing for MSMEs: Catalyzing Agricultural Commercialization in Malawi’

According to FINCA Malawi’s Chief Finance Officer, Esther Sikelo, the theme aligns perfectly with the institution’s mission of transforming lives through sustainable financial solutions and the Government’s 2025 Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) strategy.

Sikelo emphasized FINCA’s mission of supporting all business segments to gain financial independence. “FINCA’s purpose is to support all business segments to gain financial independence,” said Sikelo. “This sponsorship demonstrates our commitment to financial inclusion, a crucial aspect of our mission.”

On behalf of the Microfinance Network, Duncan Phulusa expressed gratitude to FINCA Malawi for its continuous support of the network and its efforts in promoting financial inclusion and independence in the country.

Phulusa added that the partnership underscores the importance of collaboration in achieving economic development and financial empowerment in Malawi.

FINCA Malawi has been operating in the country since 1994, providing financial services to over 53,000 clients. Its efforts have contributed to the growth of MSMEs, employment opportunities, and improved living standards.