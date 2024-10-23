The Malawian community in Tanzania has joined growing calls for a formal investigation into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others, marking one of the most significant air disasters in Malawi’s recent history.

The crash occurred on June 10, 2024, in the remote Chikangawa Forest of the Mzimba district. This has sparked widespread concern over Malawi’s aviation safety, particularly regarding military and government flights.

The ill-fated aircraft, a military plane, disappeared from radar shortly after being redirected from landing in Mzuzu due to poor weather conditions.

Jamaica Chirwa, Chairperson of the Malawian Community in Tanzania, expressed the community’s frustration with the lack of transparency surrounding the incident. In an exclusive interview with Malawi24 from Dar es Salaam, Chirwa outlined their demands for a thorough investigation.

The Community has set a November 15, 2024, deadline for the government to establish a commission of inquiry, Chirwa said.

“As Malawians directly affected by this tragedy, we stand with those demanding an investigation to uncover the true cause of the crash,” Chirwa said.

Chilima, who served as vice president from 2014 to 2019 and again from 2020 until his death, was travelling to attend the burial of Malawi’s former Attorney General Ralph Kasambara when the accident occurred. His death has reignited debates about the safety of air travel in Malawi, especially regarding the ageing fleet used for official purposes.

Aviation experts note that Malawi’s last comprehensive aviation safety review occurred in 2018, which highlighted potential regulatory gaps.

However, there are indications that preliminary discussions about forming an investigative committee are underway, although no official timeline has been released.

For the Malawian community in Tanzania, many of whom work in critical sectors such as healthcare and education, the push for answers reflects their ongoing connection to their homeland.