The Office of Social Welfare in Mzimba South has advised parents and guardians to accompany their children to school as the rainy season approaches, aiming to prevent accidents that could result from heavy rainfall.

Mzimba South Social Welfare Officer Benard Nangwale emphasized that families should ensure children and elderly individuals are not left to travel alone during the rainy season. Speaking to Malawi24, Nangwale issued a stern warning to parents who neglect this duty.

“Our office receives daily complaints about fathers failing to support their families, leading some children to drop out of school. We strongly caution that this practice will not be tolerated. Parents have a responsibility to care for their children,” Nangwale said.

Justice Nantchengwa, a Programs Officer for the Mzimba Institute for Development Communication Trust (MIDCT), echoed Nangwale’s message, adding that the organization would support this initiative.

“As an organization, we’ll use our resources and methods to remind the community of the importance of parental care and support for the elderly,” Nantchengwa stated.

The Department of Meteorological Services has also warned that Mzimba District will experience heavy rains this season, along with strong winds and possible flooding in some areas.