Mzuzu City is poised for a dramatic makeover as various infrastructure projects take shape. The city’s Chief Executive Officer, Gomegzani Nyasulu, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of some projects, and he foresees a brighter future, citing improved mobility and connectivity as key benefits.

Nyasulu mentioned the construction of bypasses which will connect to the M1 road at Dunduzu, another road being constructed from Mzuzu Government Secondary School and upgraded earth roads, valued at over K400 million, as some of the projects set to revolutionize Mzuzu City.

The CEO further disclosed that the construction of a state-of-the-art civic office complex worth K17 billion is at 80 per cent, promising to boast modern facilities, including a conference space and underground parking, making an overhaul of the city’s beauty.

Nyasulu: We are happy with the progress.

“The structure will also have a spacious underground car park, which will be the first of its kind in the city. The office complex will also have offices for other government departments and agencies such as the National Registration Bureau NRB.

“This will improve service delivery to residents and other people seeking different public services; in addition, the new office complex will create a favourable environment for public officers,” explained Nyasulu.

Additionally, a new youth centre and library at Mzuzu University are also being constructed, fostering education and community development.

Meanwhile, some residents and business owners are thrilled with the developments, saying improved road networks will boost businesses and connectivity, while modern infrastructure will enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal.