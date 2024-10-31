Democratic Progressive Party Vice President for the Southern Region, Joseph Mathyola Mwanavekha, has formally denied the circulation of malicious rumours regarding his resignation.

According to Mwanavekha, these allegations are entirely unfounded and without merit.

“As a founding member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), I remain committed to our shared vision and ideals. My loyalty and dedication to the party and its leadership are unwavering. I am proud to have been part of DPP’s formation and will continue to work tirelessly for its advancement,” said Mwanavekha.

He also noted that his relationship with President Peter Mutharika remains strong, describing him as his leader but also his mentor and father figure.

“I hold him in the highest regard and would never take any action that would disappoint him,” he explained.

He then urged the public to disregard these baseless rumours and focus on the party’s constructive regional development efforts, emphasizing unity in building a better future for all.