Blantyre, Malawi – Associate Professor Ngeyi Kanyongolo, a distinguished lawyer and respected legal scholar, has passed away at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Kanyongolo, a pioneer in the legal profession, served as the third Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi (CU), making her the first female vice chancellor of the University. Prior to this role, she was an associate professor of law at the University of Malawi.

She is renowned for promoting the university’s commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and human rights in Malawi.

Associate Professor Kanyongolo significantly shaped the development of legal education in Malawi. She was also an activist and fought for gender justice.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly, as the nation mourns the loss of one of its most esteemed legal figures.