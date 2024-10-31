The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has issued a strong appeal to President Lazarus Chakwera, urging him to break his silence and address the Malawian people openly about the ongoing fuel crisis that has significantly destabilized the nation’s economy.

HRDC highlighted the critical role of presidential leadership during times of crisis, suggesting that the President’s reticence is fostering a sense of despair and eroding public trust. “A true leader’s character is revealed in times of adversity,” the HRDC’s statement read, emphasizing that “real leadership involves actively guiding the nation through challenges, rather than resorting to empty assurances and repetitive excuses.”

Signed by HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence, the statement urged the government to handle the fuel crisis with the urgency it requires. This, HRDC asserts, is an opportunity for President Chakwera to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and directly communicate a realistic solution.

HRDC’s statement also criticized the recent missteps of government officials, particularly noting the inaccurate reassurance by the Minister of Information that fuel supplies would be restored by the previous weekend—a promise that has since proven false. “Malawians deserve to know when this crisis will end,” Trapence stated, pointing out that both technocrats and ministers have fallen short in their responsibilities.

The HRDC further pointed to the much-publicized Nsanje railway, which President Chakwera inaugurated just months ago as a major advancement for fuel distribution. However, the worsening fuel scarcity across the country suggests this project has not delivered the promised relief.

The Coalition is now demanding full transparency, including the immediate allocation of carbon credit funds to alleviate the fuel crisis, stressing that Malawians are entitled to a clear account of how these resources are being managed.