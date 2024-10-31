The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has called for inputs from the general public and interested organizations to inform it on any issues affecting access to justice and judicial accountability in the country.

The MHRC says it has noted the recent calls for accountability of the judiciary which has the responsibility of interpreting, protecting and enforcing the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi and all laws in an independent and impartial manner.

The Commission says the accountability of the judiciary has a bearing on the right to access justice where there is an allegation of violation of any right in the Constitution, it is mandated to investigate such a violation.

In a statement dated 29th October 2024, signed by its Chairperson Chikondi Chijozi, the Commission says it has plans to undertake a public inquiry into access to justice and judicial accountability focusing on challenges in accessing justice.

The Commission says it will look at the current costs of accessing justice and securing legal representatives, the impact of these costs on access to, and quality of justice, an assessment of judicial accountability, integrity, and competency, and the need for any changes in the law, policies, and practices in addressing issues related to access to justice.

“The Commission must assist any individual, group of individuals with sufficient interest who wish to defend their constitutional rights,” reads the statement in part.

A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard of Mvera in Dowa district, Mr Rodgers Kamphangala, has called on the MHRC to advocate for changes in the law so that all people in Malawi are equal before the law observing that the country’s laws are favouring those that have money to buy justice.

Kamphangala recalled that during campaign trails prior to the 2020 court-sanctioned elections, President Chakwera assured Malawians that he would arrest all those who have involved themselves in the plunder of the country’s public coffers, but this has not been fulfilled till this day.

He observed that 84 names submitted by the ACB suspected to have benefited from Zuneth Sattar’s corruption basket fund are still hidden to this day, saying only one person, the late Dr. Saulosi Chilima, was arrested and appeared before the courts.

The MCP diehard has appealed to the MHRC to work closely with Lawyer Alexious Kamangila to prove their investigations right that the Judiciary is rotten, corrupt and compromised saying the poor are the ones who are being sent to prison to rot there.

“The Judiciary is rotten right from the top down; Malawians have no trust in the judiciary; Kamangila has proved beyond doubt this,” said Kamphangala.