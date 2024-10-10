MAFCO FC has launched a blistering attack on its critics, defending its players against some charges of unsportsmanlike behaviour while accepting responsibility for other infractions.

In response to the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) charges, the team asserted that Vitumbiko Phiri and Blessings Chandiyang’ana were guilty of violating Article 26.2.30.3, but maintained that teammate Duncan Mwale was innocent due to lack of evidence.

MAFCO FC also slammed charges against goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwa, pointing out that he was already yellow-carded by the referee for his conduct, rendering further action on him unnecessary.

The team says what was demonstrated by Phiri and Chandiyang’ana cannot, in any case, be deemed to have caused a situation dangerous to public safety, saying, “It did not relate to the general population, but rather a fellow player, being a single member of eleven (11) players on the field of play for his team.”

The team has further shielded Phiri, Chandiyang’ana, Mwale and Mikuwa against charges of causing violence, saying, “There is no evidence that there were acts of violence or attempted acts of violence by the players. Further to this, this charge is bad for duplicity on the basis that it is premised on the same facts as those of the 1st count.”

MAFCO FC has also disputed the charge of bringing the league into disrepute, saying the team officials were seen to be totally against the conduct of the two players as they could be heard shouting at them to stop what they did from the bench.

MAFCO FC has pledged to take internal disciplinary action against the involved players, reaffirming its commitment to upholding the game’s integrity. The statement concluded: “MAFCO FC avails itself to arraign the involved players for internal disciplinary action notwithstanding the issue herein to make sure that the beautiful game of football remains within the confines of applicable rules and regulations.”

The fierce response from MAFCO FC has sparked debate, with some hailing the team’s bold stance and others criticizing its defiance. As the controversy unfolds, one thing is certain, MAFCO FC will not go quietly into the night.