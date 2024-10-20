Ombudsman Grace Tikambenji Malera has issued a call to action, urging Civil Society Organizations, the media, and citizens to take an active role in promoting accountability, transparency, and responsiveness within the public sector.

The Ombudsman said this during a Webinar hosted by the University of Malawi (Unima). Malera indicated that the Malawi Constitution is clear that Public Organs including the state ought to deliver on their duties and functions in a proper, fair, just, reasonable, and lawful manner.

The appeal is in line with the Ombudsman office’s mission to ensure good governance and protection of citizens’ rights as well as ensuring that public institutions are answerable to the people they serve.

Malera also indicated that the Ombudsman’s office pledges to cement values and ethics in the younger generation through the curriculum development for primary and secondary schools which the office of the Ombudsman is doing in conjunction with the Malawi Institute of Education.