FAM president Fleetwood Haiya has pledged continued working relationship with JK Productions to improve the welfare of Football legends in the country.

Haiya made the remarks on Sunday during a luncheon at BICC in Lilongwe where Business mogul and philanthropist Thomson Mpinganjira honoured 17 football legends for their contributions towards the Malawi National Football Team, the Flames.

“The initiative by Dr Thomson Mpinganjira to celebrate our living legends whose exploits are part of our game’s legacy should be wholesomely applauded.

“In a special way let me appreciate the organization of the the legends into a unit by Mr. Jim Kalua whose passion for the game and the people who served the country with loyalty and utmost dedication is unquestionable.

“To the valiant soldiers who carried out national flag with pride, even at a time when financial rewards were not at the fore, I wish to register our thanks and appreciation.

We wish them good health and prosperity as they continue to inspire the game to the present generation and beyond,”During the event Mpinganjira through Ekhaya Farms rewarded each of the 17 legends with K1 million.

Mpinganjira, who is also president of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, said he decided to honour the legends as one way appreciating their contributions towards Malawi football.

The legends that were recognised included Kinnah Phiri, Gilbert Chirwa, Peterkins Kayira, Spy Msiska, Thom Kazembe, Lawrence Waya, Chancy Gondwe, Yasin Osman, Mabvuto Lungu, Austin Nyondo and Young Chimodzi Snr.Source: FAM