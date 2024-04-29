… analyst believes forming new political parties is not a solution to new blood in the system.

Economic Freedom Movement (EMF) has blamed the indecisive leadership for Malawi’s current economic turmoil.

Leader of the grouping, which is about to transition into a political party- Economic Freedom Party (EFP), Joseph Peshi has said various economic challenges that the country is going through are fabricated situations coming from both the country’s leaders and the international development partners.

He said: “We believe that the situation we are in is a man-made situation necessitated by both our leaders and the international development partners. Malawi just needs critical decision-making leaders because we have all the resources it takes to be economically independent.”

He has since urged young people to rise and rally behind the party for them to claim what belongs to them.

“This is the time for the youths to change the nation into a desirable place. If we don’t rise and fight for our freedom, who will do it for us?” he wondered.

Peshi has disclosed that the party registration exercise is at an advanced stage and they will soon launch it in readiness for the September 16, 2025, general elections.

Meanwhile, the leader has disclosed that he will contest the presidential bid in the upcoming general elections and has ruled out prospects of any electoral alliances.

He has since pledged to revitalize the country’s economy by turning the country into a food basket.

The country has witnessed the emergence of new political parties in the political arena. For instance, the newly formed People’s Development Party whose president Kondwani Nankhumwa was a senior official of the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

However, while acknowledging that it is a constitutional right for everyone to form a new political party or join any, political analyst Dr George Chaima believes that the influx of new political parties is a clear sign of self-centeredness, political greed and failure to align their development ideas with existing parties or the government of the day.

“Failure to share such ideas simply means that they have nothing better to offer than cheating Malawians that they can do better. Those who can do better should join existing political parties with their shared common government development and economic planning,” he argued.

On the other hand, Chaima suggests that it is important for the country to change the trend and come up with completely a new set of political blood to improve, stabilize and grow its economy.