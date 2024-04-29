Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has blamed Malawi Congress Party for the country’s passport mess. DPP claims that the passport-printing contract with Techno Brain was deliberately terminated on political grounds.

In a press statement signed by DPP’s Spokesperson, Shadreck Namalomba, on 28 April 2024, the party accuses the Tonse Alliance government of snubbing Techno Brain just to create room for some Malawi Congress Party officials to secure it.

In an emotional tone, the party says that it is frustrated by the ‘shabby and heedless manner’ in which the Tonse Government has been handling the passport processing issue.

The party states that Malawians have been taken for granted by being fed lies and fake promises, citing the awarding of passport supplying contract to a local firm, E-Tech Systems.

“It is clear from the way things have unfolded that the cancellation of the Techno Brain passports printing contract was not done in good faith. It was deliberately orchestrated to be leeway to make sure that cronies and politically connected business associates take over the business, be it in total disregard to the capacity of the MCP-connected individuals,” reads part of the statement.

The former ruling party says it is reliably informed that E-Techs Systems is connected with some big politicians in MCP and that the company cannot supply passports at a time when thousands of Malawians are queuing to process the travel documents.

DPP stated that the “clandestine manner” in which the procurement process was carried out is a stack reminder that this regime has no regard for the rule of law and it has since asked authorities to make public procurement procedures which were followed.

“The DPP is calling upon the Honourable office of the Attorney General to furnish Malawians with the procurement procedures and supporting legal instruments that necessitated the choice of E-Tech Systems.

“The Party further calls upon the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) to come in the open and furnish Malawians with the procurement procedures followed,” goes another part of the DPP press statement.

The party further added that even if the MCP-led government fails to furnish Malawians with the information, it will sanction an independent inquiry into the issue after bouncing back into government next year.