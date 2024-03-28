Leadership for Compassion Party (LCP) president Sally Kumwenda has accused the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) of lying to the nation about a High Court ruling regarding LCP candidates who were barred from contesting in the March 26 by-election in Karonga.

On March 6, MEC rejected two candidates who wanted to contest under LCP saying their party was not registered with the Registrar of Political Parties.

The LCP then went to court to stop the commission from going ahead with the decision to restrain the candidates from contesting.

According to a statement which MEC released on 19 March, 2024, the High Court “dismissed the application for lack of merit.”

Part of the ruling mentioning MEC as 2nd defendant and Registrar as 1st defendant

A copy of the judgement seen by Malawi24 indicates that LCP withdrew the reliefs it sought against MEC while Judge Sikwese dismissed LCP’s request to prohibit MEC from closing nomination period.

The Judge, however, granted LCP an injunction restraining the Registrar General from deregistering LCP as a political party until a further order of the court.

Speaking to Malawi24, Kumwenda said the party agreed to withdraw its requests after MEC complained that they it could not accept nominations from the LCP candidates between the 6th and the 19th of March because ballot papers had already been made and were in transit coming to Malawi.

“Justice Sikwese understood and agreed about the time. Then we had to accept. That’s how it works,” said Kumwenda.

She added that the press release MEC issued was aimed at tarnishing the image of the party by pushing the narrative that LCP is not a registered entity.

“For your own information MEC knows that we are a powerful party. That’s why they want to suppress us. But of God is for us no one will manage to be against us,” she said, adding that the barring of LCP candidates contributed to low turnout during the elections

Kumwenda, during the interview also accused the Office of the Registrar of not showing seriousness with the case saying the lawyer who was assigned by the registrar sent a friend who did not know about the case.

She said: “And the person who was sent there said he came through adjourn the case as he did not know it fully just because he was sent there by a friend. I have an audio clip for the hearing. The judge was so angry about it saying so if you don’t know the case why were you even coming here? To just ask me to adjourn the case? Saying am going to Justice Sikwese ‘s court to adjourn the case?”

Yesterday, MEC announced the results of the elections which saw candidates from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) winning in three wards.

The by-elections were held following conviction of former ward councilors for the three wards for fraudulently pocketing K2.4 million from vendors in exchange for plots.