Concerned youths in Mchinji district have threatened to hold demonstrations over what they are describing as unfair recruitment process for health positions within the Ministry of Health, as they accuse authorities of recruiting 15 people who were not shortlisted for interviews.

In a letter signed by twelve youths, addressed to Mchinji District Commissioner, LASCO Chair and copied to ministries of health, labour, local government, the Anti Corruption Bureau and six other recipients, the youths says they have received information pointing towards irregularities and unfair practices in the recruitment process for health positions within the Ministry of Health in the district.

The youths says they have information which shows how some officials from the district council, ministries of health and local government have hired some people who were not even shortlisted for interviews, a development which they say does not only erode trust in the organization’s hiring procedures but also adversely affect the morale of those who rightfully engaged in the legitimate interview process.

“Numerous complaints from the youth in Mchinji have alleged that certain officials within Mchinji, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Local Government have engaged in the hiring of individuals who neither participated in interviews nor were shortlisted during the interview process.

“It is asserted that these officials have utilized questionable methods in the employment of individuals, resulting in the recruitment of “ghost people” over qualified candidates who legitimately participated in the interview process. These allegations have raised significant concerns among the youth in Mchinji, emphasizing the importance of a fair, transparent, and merit-based employment process,” reads part of the letter.

The Concerned Youths have since urged the district commissioner to initiate a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into these allegations in compliance with the labour act so as to ensure credibility and fairness of the hiring process.

The youths added that their investigation has showed that, out of the 1595 individuals shortlisted for Disease Control Surveillance Assistants in the district, 74 were successfully recruited, however, allegations indicate that 11 individuals were handpicked without undergoing interviews or being part of the shortlisting process.

It is also reported that out of the 157 shortlisted for Hospital Attendant positions, 14 were recruited, and 3 individuals were purportedly handpicked without adherence to due process and one person among the 65 participants shortlisted for interviews was allegedly handpicked without due process.

The youths who want suspension of the recruitment process in the district, says if authorities will fail to address their concerns, they will hold mass demonstrations very soon.

“NOTE: Failure to address our concerns within 5 days will compel us to mobilize the youth in Mchinji for a mass demonstration, potentially resulting in the closure of all Human Resources offices in Mchinji under your jurisdiction and other unspecified actions.

“We further request that the recruitment process be suspended pending the completion of the investigation. Our understanding, based on communications from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Local Government, was that applicants for health positions should apply through the district commission of their area. We seek clarification on how individuals not shortlisted were included in the recruited list,” threatened the youths.

In the letter, the youths mentioned 15 names of individuals whom they have information that were recruited without following proper procedures.