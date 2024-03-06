Lingadzi Police Station has arrested Emmanuel Maximiano, 29, who hails from Chimutu village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mchinji district, for stealing items in some offices at City Center in Lilongwe between December 2023 and February 2024.

Following his arrest, police have recovered some stolen property, which include six laptops, one 55-inch plasma screen, a printer, and other valuable items.

Sergeant Cassim Manda,

Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, said Emmanuel is suspected of being behind a series of breakings at Airtel Malawi, the Competition and Fair Trading Commission, the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP), and Plan International Malawi, where property worth millions of Kwacha was stolen.

He has since voluntarily admitted to committing the crimes, and he has also demonstrated how he had committed the offences.

Last week, Lingadzi Police Station also successfully recovered multimillion-Kwacha property that was stolen from Radio Maria offices.

These successes have seen some residents in the city applauding officers at Lingadzi Police Station which is under the stewardship of Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Billy Chimbonga.