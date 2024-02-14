Malawi Police have seized mobile phones and laptops belonging to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) journalists who are being suspected of running a fake MBC Facebook page.

According to MISA Malawi chairperson Golden Matonga, a number of MBC journalists are being investigated for alleged offences committed under the Electronic Transactions and Cybersecurity Act following a complaint by MBC Management.

Matonga has said in a statement that MISA has spoken to MBC Management which says the police are conducting the investigation independently and the Management has not provided any names of journalists to be subjected to the investigation.

Meanwhile, the media watchdog has expressed concern over the the development saying it raises a number of serious questions.

The statement says: “Police have confiscated mobile phones and laptops from a number of MBC journalists across the country. The question is; how are these journalists being identified?

“What measures have been put in place to ensure that the identity of the sources of these journalists is protected? Correspondence between journalists and their sources is privileged information under Section 32(c) of the Access to Information (ATI) Act.

“What about private and confidential personal information of these journalists? How safe is their private information that is on the mobile phones and laptops that the police have confiscated?”

The organisation has since called on the police to conduct the investigative process sincerely and without abusing or torturing employees.

According to the media watchdog, it is crucial for the police to respect the right to privacy and confidentiality of journalists and sources.

“MISA Malawi would like to call upon MBC management and Malawi Police Service to carry out the investigations without any malice, prejudice or political inclinations,” the statement says.