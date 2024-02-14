Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have hired former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets coach Msuzarimo Ramadhan as Head Coach for the club ahead of the 2024 season.

This has been confirmed by the team president, Thom Mpinganjira, who also revealed that Ramadhan will be assisted by Meck Mwase.

Mwase helped the Malawi National Football Team to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations before being replaced by Marian Mario Marinica.

Steve Madeira, who was part of the successful 2017 season in which the team won the TNM Super League, is also back at Lali Lubani while Yasin Osman has been appointed as the Technical Director.

Simplex Nthala has been maintained as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

Ramadhan, who got fired at Bullets in 2017, was still active in football as he was coaching Tanzania’s Singida Big Stars on an interim basis.

The Burundian’s target will be helping the club return to its old glory after they fail to win anything in the 2023 season as all the four trophies, including the Charity Shield went to Bullets in their first ever Quadruple winning campaign.

He is expected to arrive in Malawi this week to start the preparations for the upcoming season.