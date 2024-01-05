A 7-year-old girl identified as Miracle Evance has died after two German Shepherds left their owner’s house and attacked her.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 7:30PM at Chikuluti area, traditional authority Mponela in the district.

Mponela Police Spokesperson MacPatson Msadala said the owner of the dogs Blessings Kakwela was coming from work and when he arrived at his home, his brother opened the gate for him to enter.

The two German Shepherds found a chance of sneaking outside the fence through the same gate.

At the same time, Miracle and her friend were going home from their neighbour’s house.

The dogs started chasing after them until they managed to find and overpower Miracle.

“She was heavily bitten on her neck and left side of her body before being rescued by well wishers,” said Msadala.

Evance was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mponela Hospital. Postmortem has revealed that the cause of death was due to loss of blood due to the dog bite.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the owner of the dogs while the two dogs together with two other german shepherds have been killed by community members.