Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has said it will not extend the period for registration and payment for the 2024 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE), Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams

MANEB Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota has said this in an interview.

The examination board set the date of 31st December as the last day for the process but thousands of students across Malawi failed to register due to lack of fees.

Nampota said that the number of candidates that registered for JCE is 172,883 and those that have paid examination fees are 159,200 representing 92.09 percent. A total of 13,683 candidates representing 7.91 percent did not pay for their examinations.

“The number of candidates that registered for MSCE is 191,662 and those that have paid examination fees are 181,982 representing 94.95 percent. A total of 9,680 candidates did not pay for their MSCE examination fees representing 5.05 percent,” she said.

A total of 637,887 candidates have registered for this year’s MANEB examinations with 608,045 having paid their examination fees representing 95.32 percent of paid candidates while 29,842 failed to pay examination fees representing 4.68 percent.

Last year, the payment rate was 96 percent.