A 23-year-old woman is holding a vigil at Malawi Government offices in Lilongwe over failure by the Accountant General’s office to pay death benefits to her family following the death of her father.

The woman has been identified as Hendrina Kamenya who stays in Mwanza.

Kamenya’s father who was a prison officer reportedly died over three years ago and their family has been struggling to access money due to them.

Kamenya says she was withdrawn from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Science (MUBAS) due to lack of fees and is likely to lose another place at DMI University over the same reason.

According to Kamenya, together with her brother Dismas, she has been trying to get the payment for three years.

She has told the local media that they exhausted all means and resources moving up and down offices only to be given false hopes hence the decision to hold a vigil.

Kamenya who is carrying a placard saying “Accountant General you can do better, three is too much” has been at the Government offices for several hours today.

Kamenya has stated that she will not leave Capital Hill until Government pays her family the money.