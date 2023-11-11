Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says power outages lasting over three hours per day will hit Malawi from Monday, 13 November to Sunday, 19 November, 2023.

Escom has said this today in a statement posted on the company’s Facebook Page.

“The load shedding has been necessitated by power supply deficit due to maintenance works which our major supplier, Egenco will undertake at Kapichira units 3 and 4,” Escom says.

Escom has divided customers into groups A, B, and C and power outage will only affect one of the groups for three hours per day.

Malawi usually experiences power outages during the rainy season. In March last year, Cyclone Freddy caused damage to Kapichira Power Station resulting in daily power outages that affected the country until April this year when Kapichira was restored.