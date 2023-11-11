First Lady Monica Chakwera has urged girls in the country to set standards and aim high despite their backgrounds, saying they have potential to succeed.

The First Lady said this during thanksgiving mass, celebrating Likuni Girls Secondary School 60 years of existence of which the First Lady is an alumna of the school.

“I urge you to aim high despite your status and set standards on how far you want to go with education as you all have a chance to excel,” said Chakwera.

She added that the government and churches have been working hand in hand in providing girl child education and together they have been doing a recommendable job.

She the encouraged well-wishers to take part in educating needy girl students in the country.

The First Lady was accompanied by the Minister of Mining, Monica Changanamuno, Minister of Health, Khumbidze Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza and other government officials.