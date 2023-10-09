Eight people have died while nine others have sustained serious injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Mapalo Bridge and plunged into Mapalo River in Zomba District.

The crash occurred around 21:30 hours on October 8, 2023 at Domasi-Malosa M3 road.

According to Zomba Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Aaron Chilala, the Toyota Hiace lorry registration number, MH 8238 driven by Pongola Imani was coming from Domasi heading to Malosa with 36 passengers on board who were coming from a wedding.

Upon arrival at Mapalo Bridge, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding and swerved to the extreme offside of the road where it overturned once and landed in the river.

Following the impact, eight passengers namely Saina Biliati, Mirriam Kalitendere, Adijah Kalonga, Amina Kalinoti, Lutani Piyasi, Lifa Banki, Saina Chombe and Mussa Ali sustained severe injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Zomba Central Hospital.

Nine passengers escaped with serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the same facility.