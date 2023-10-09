President Lazarus Chakwera has left Lilongwe this morning through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

The Malawi leader has boarded a plane to Blantyre ahead of official engagements in the Southern Region.

Public broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation reported that Chakwera was seen off at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe by Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba, Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Eisenhower Mkaka as well as party and government officials.

Meanwhile, his supporters lined up in Blantyre this morning to welcome Chakwera who was expected to land through Chileka Airport.

While in the Southern Region, Chakwera will launch Kama Cooperative Mega Farm among other official engagements.

This comes as analysts have been advising the president to reduce local and international trips due to the worsening economic situation in the country.

For months, the country has been facing forex challenges leading to recurring fuel shortages which have been affecting economic activities.

However, Chakwera has been defending his trips saying they are one way of finding solutions to the same economic challenges affecting Malawians.