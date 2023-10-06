Police in Zomba have launched investigations to arrest perpetrators suspected of maliciously damaging and stealing of properties worth over K70 million belonging to businessman Muhammad Kassimu.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed to Malawi24.

Sergeant Chilala has told Malawi24 that the incident occurred on the night of October 4, 2023 at Namasalima Trading Centre in the district.

He further said that on the day of the incident, a certain businessman identified as Victor Ndekha, went missing. Rumors started circulating that he called his relatives and told them that he was kidnapped at a place near Lake Chirwa, where he usually go to ply his fish trade.

When people heard of the news, they implicated Muhammad Kassimu, who is a well known business mogul in the area.

The villagers then regrouped and started demolishing shops, a maize mill, rest house, and stole various property. They also set on fire vehicles.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have condemned the acts, and promise to do whatever it takes to arrest all the culprits.