Police in Chiradzulu have arrested a couple suspected to have killed their 5 months-old baby as the husband was suspicious of being the biological father of the child.

According to Chiradzulu police Public Relations Officer Constable Cosmas Kagulo, the two have been identified as Robert Miliyasi, 27 from Fikira Village and his wife Regina Tomasi, 22 from Ngoniwa Village, all from Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu District

The two are suspected to have murdered their son, Isaac Robert on October 4, 2023 at around 17:00 hours at Misomali Village in Traditional Authority Nkalo in the district.

Kagulo said police investigations have revealed that the two have been married since 2018 and were staying at Fikira Village and the wife had already two children from another man.

It is further reported that there have been disputes in the family leading to separations and reconciliations for five times but in 2022, the wife got pregnant however, the husband could not believe that he was responsible for it claiming the wife had been cheated on him.

When the child was born in May 2023, the wife suggested to murder ther child in order to restore peace in the family but attempts to kill the child failed for two times.

In a third attempt to murder the son, on October 4, 2023, the wife held the child upside down and dipped his head into the basin full of water.

Later the wife took the child to her mother’s home pretending that the child was alive but upon arrival, the grandmother noticed that the child was dead and when family members interrogated the woman, she revealed everything.

The matter was reported to the Village Headman, who in return referred them to police. Medical personnel conducted postmortem and results revealed that death was due to suffocation.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer murder charges.