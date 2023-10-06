Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu says Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s foreign trips are important because they help the country reorient trade and investment prospects within the region and globally.

Kunkuyu was speaking during a press briefing on the outcome of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) trip by the president.

He said the UNGA trip has helped many sectors though the results may not be seen now.

“The UNGA trip has been of great importance to the country as Malawi has been given 45 billion Kwacha which will help in the Social Cash Transfer Programme and the distribution of maize to people who are currently hit by hunger,” he added.

He added that Malawi also secured US$100 million education loan package for 1,000 young graduates to pursue post-graduate studies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Kunkuyu, however, failed to reveal the amount of money used during the trip.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera will on Saturday 7th October, 2023, leave the country for Mozambique where he will attend the inauguration of the Rehabilitated, Expanded and Upgraded Nacala Port Infrastructure in Nampula Province.

During the ceremony, Chakwera as well as Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema are expected to jointly sign the revised Nacala Development Corridor Agreement and two other auxiliary agreements on rail and road toad Transport.