The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) says it will suspend or revoke licence of any Fuel Service Stations which will be found engaging in illegal trading practices including selling the commodity above the recommended retail prices.

MERA made the statement on Wednesday 4 October, 2023 through a press statement where stakeholders and the general public have been asked to continue being cooperative and supportive as the country is experiencing low supply of fuel.

The Authority said it is very concerned that there have been an increase in fuel trading malpractices a development should not be condoned anymore.

Through the statement, MERA says the malpractices are undermining efforts of ensuring fair access of the commodity in this trying moment, hence cautioning the public and service stations against the malpractices.

“The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has noted with concern an increase in fuel trading malpractices which are undermining efforts to ensure fair access to fuel amidst fuel supply constraints caused by foreign exchange challenges.

“Fuel Service Stations are reminded that selling fuel in jerrycans, drums and other such containers without authorisation from MERA is not allowed. In addition, it is illegal to sell fuel above maximum retail prices set by the regulator which currently are at K1,746.00 per litre for Petrol and K1,920.00 per litre for Diesel. Any Fuel Service Station found engaging in illegal trading practices risks suspension or revocation of their llicence,” reads part of MERA statement.

The Authority has further urged all Fuel Service Stations to exercise responsibility and comply with the Energy Laws, regulations, licencing conditions and measures stipulated by MERA.

The public has also been encouraged to report any illegal fuel trading practices to the nearest Police Station or call toll-free Tip-Offs Anonymous 847 or call MERA on 09 9255 8564 or 0888 865 686.