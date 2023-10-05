Blantyre Arts Festival organisers have been accused of sabotaging Jay Jay Cee’s ‘Pamodzi Album launch which was slated to take place on 7th October 2023.

BAF has organised a free show on 7th October, 2023 at Kamuzu Upper Stadium in Blantyre, a short distance from Robins Park where Jay Jay Cee was set to hold his launch.

At the free show, Skeffa Chimoto, Tay Grin and Driemo are set to perform and this has forced Jay Jay Cee to postpone his event.

Through a Facebook post, Jay Jay Cee announced the cancellation of the launch saying 4th November, 2023 is the new date.

“I regret to inform you that Pamodzi Album launch event, initially planned to take place on 7th October at Robins Park is currently postponed because of some unforeseen circumstances, we feel it’s best to reevaluate the event so that we can best serve our guests,” indicated the post.

Musician Mwanache, in a Facebook post, has accused BAF of coming out of nowhere to disrupt Jay Jay Cee’s show.

“This is abuse because they knew Jay Jay Cee was holding a show on the same day,” he wrote.

Writing on Facebook, social media commentator Kelvin Sulugwe also expressed his disappointment.

“Jay Jay Cee announced his album launch in June this year. With very little support from his friends and no support from from pushing it for months, just for some people who feel too rich and connected to frustrate him in the end,” said Sulugwe.

He added that he will personally support Jay Jay Cee’s album launch financially and physically so that he has a successful album launch.

“We stand with Jay Jay Cee and for this reason, we will support his new date, financially and physically. We will make sure he holds a very successful album launch,” he added.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Blantyre City Arts and Cultural Festival have said their festival has been running since 2009 and was on the calendar.

They have added that all is set for the free show which will take place at Kamuzu Upper Stadium in Blantyre on 7th October, 2023.