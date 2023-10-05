Police in Chitipa have arrested a 42-year-old motorcyclist for hitting a 36-year-old woman to death and speeding off.

Speaking in an interview, Chitipa police station public relations officer Sub Inspector Gladwell Simwaka said on 21 September, 2023 a female pedestrian was found lying in a pool of blood at Chitipa -Karonga taxi depot along Chitipa -MRA road.

Simwaka said when traffic police officers from Chitipa Police Station visited the scene, thy established that the woman was involved in a road accident.

She was taken to Chitipa District Hospital where death was confirmed to be due to head injuries.

“The deceased was identified as Fimale Mtambo , 36, of Siyombwe village in the area of Senior Chief Mwaulambia in Chitipa district,” said Simwaka.

The police launched investigations into the matter which have led to the arrest of the suspect who has admitted to have hit the victim and sped off.

He will appear in court soon to answer a case of causing death by reckless riding of a motorcycle and other related traffic offences.

Manford Nyondo comes from Manse 2 village in the area of Senior Chief Mwaulambia in Chitipa

By Joseph Mbughi