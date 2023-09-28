

Prophet Rodrick Mtupa who is leader and founder of Holy Place Cathedral International Ministries, is urging the public to pay attention and take a spiritual action to national prophesies claiming he already prophesied about John Tembo’s death.

Veteran politician John Zenasi Ungapake Tembo who was the former President for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), died on Wednesday morning September 27, 2023, aged 91.

JZU Tembo as fondly known in the political circles, died at a private clinic in Lilongwe where he got admitted to due to an acute pneumonia and dehydration according to his family members.

In his reaction to the death, prophet Mtupa said it is very worrisome that prophesies which various men and women of God make about the nation or about some public figures, are taken lightly with no any spiritual action as required.

He then revealed that he foresaw the death of the veteran politician and alerted the nation during crossover prayers on 31st December, 2022 at Comesa hall in the commercial city of Blantyre.

“God showed me people paying their last respect to one of the legends in the political field, so, the whole Malawi was mourning for this particular person. Am talking about a president of a certain political party in the country,” Prophet Mtupa told his congregation during the service.

Prophet Mtupa, whose several of his national prophecies have already been fulfilled, reminded the general public that national prophecies are made not to scare people but to make them prepare, pray and fast against any evils ahead.

The man of God has then hinted on the need for the public to always take a spiritual action whenever there is a national prophesy from any God servant.

Meanwhile, a video of prophet Mtupa’s prophesy is now making rounds on various social media platforms as tribute continues pouring in for the departed veteran politician, and more people are a describing his death as a total loss to the country’s political square.