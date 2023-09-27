First Lady, Monica Chakwera, met with Global Fund for Widowhood founder Heather Ibrahim- Leathers in a bid to source funds to support widows in the country.

The meeting took place in New York, United States of America where the First Lady is attending the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Global Fund founder said advocating for women empowerment in Malawi is one way of addressing physical and social-economic challenges that women encounter globally.

“There is need to support these women through education and capital injection to address challenges that come when they lose their husbands,” said Ibrahim-Leathers.

She added that empowering women will ensure that their children attend school in the end breaking the cycle of poverty.

Ibrahim- Leathers hailed the first Lady for her initiative in supporting community- led programmes for vulnerable people through the ‘Shaping Our Future Foundation’.

She further indicated that the Global Fund for Widowhood will inject 67 percent capital while encouraging women to contribute 33 percent from their business proceeds as one way of empowering women to become economically independent.

In her remarks, Madam Chakwera appreciated Global Fund for widows for the gesture, as it will empower widows and ensure the bright future for their children.

“Widows are highly marginalized and face discrimination, disinheritance hence the need to economically empower them,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera then asked for collective efforts in creating a conducive environment to assist widows economically hence rebuilding their lives.