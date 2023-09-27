President Lazarus Chakwera has reiterated the need for Malawi to transition to digital economy as one way of aiding access to services and spur the socio-economic development.

President Chakwera said this during the interface meeting with Pan African Investors in New York, United States of America on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly Conference.

Chakwera said he is thrilled by the investors’ prospects of exploring and investing in the digital development as one way of streamlining digital capabilities across all key sectors of development.

He said the idea of coming up with the emerging technologies will promote the transformation of businesses in Malawi.

The president commended the Africa Center for Advanced Technologies for its commitment to partner with Malawi to use innovative and appropriate technology in areas of Agriculture, Education and health, among others.

Commenting on the development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo said the coming in of Africa Center for Advanced Technologies will address the digital development challenge prevailing in Malawi.

She added that for Malawi to embrace digital technology there is need to partner with International organisations to increase and strengthen local ecosystems that will enable a widespread availability of digital connectivity.

Speaking on behalf of Africa Center for Advanced Technologies, Olivia Nathongo said the meeting dwelt on pushing African countries towards the road map to digital transformation.

She disclosed that her company intends to equip and partner with Malawi in areas of Education and Trade system policies that will enable a smooth transition for any investor that will come in.

She thanked President Chakwera for listening and accommodating their investment propositions, observing Malawi has taken the right trajectory in terms of digital development.

Reported by Lisa Kadango Malango in New York United States of America