Government through the Ministry of Energy says it is working to make sure that Area 50 residents in Lilongwe are connected to electricity very soon.

People in the area have for many years been living in the dark as most parts of the area are yet to be connected to electricity, a development which dinies residents an opportunity to indulge in power-dependant businesses.

However, government through the Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola, says people in the area should worry no more claiming plans are at an advanced stage to connect the area to electricity.

Matola made the assurance on Friday September 22, 2023 after touring the area, where he revealed that the Chakwera led administration is very keen to increase the number of electricity beneficiaries which includes area 50 residents.

The minister further indicated that the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has already purchased a transformer for the area.

“So I decided to go to the area, speak with the locals face-to-face, and get the real story because Hon. Jiya brought up this problem at the recently ended parliamentary session.

“I urged the people in the area that they should just keep their fingers crossed because His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, through my Ministry, is working hard to have them connected as soon as possible. Currently, ESCOM has secured a transformer, indicating that we are acting quickly to solve their plight,” said Matola.

Matola was joined by representatives from his ministry, ESCOM, and the area’s member of parliament, Alfred Jiya who thanked government through the minister for the tour.