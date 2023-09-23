Vice President Saulos Chilima has commended the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) for efforts to ensure the resumption of construction of the Muloza-Chiringa road which has stalled for two years.

Chilima has said this in a letter to CDEDI dated 20th September 2023 and signed by Principal Secretary in the Vice President’s Office, Luckie Sikwese.

The vice president’s letter is in response to CDEDI’s letter earlier this month on the status of the road.

“The Vice President commends your effort to ensure that the state of the road and related infrastructure are in good condition to allow for all year round movement of people and goods,” reads part of the letter from Chilima’s office.

It adds that Chilima will respond through the Ministry of Transport and Public Works to matters such as procurement of a contractor for the road.

He has also promised to respond on CDEDI’S request for Chilima to conduct another inspection of the road.

The Muloza, Mulanje-Drift Sukasanje-Chiringa Road road has stalled fovtwo years after government discontinued the contract with M.A Kharafi.

Chilima was the one who announced the termination of the contract when he inspected the road in 2021, after President Lazarus Chakwera won the2020 presidential elections.