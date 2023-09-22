A court in Salima has sentenced two men to 10 years in jail for being found with Chamba.

The two were convicted of illegal possession of Indian Hemp.

Spokesperson for Salima police station sub-inspector Rabecca Ndiwate has identified the convicts as Collins Misomali aged 50 and Kapasa Mwenda aged 40.

She said the two were arrested last week at Kaphatenga roadblock with six baskets of the illegal substance.

According to Ndiwate the two were intercepted by police in a vehicle they were travelling in as they were coming from Nkhotakota going to Salima town.

The convicts hail from Chilemba village T/A Mkanda in Mulanje and Chikanje Village T/A Kanyenda in Nkhotakota district.