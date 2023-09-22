South Africa Amapiano star Boohle will this year headline the Sand Music Festival alongside South Africa Amapiano duo Murumba Pitch, the legend himself Jamaican Reggae artist Kenyatta Hill and Nigerian trending afro artist Spyro.

The international artists are expected to perform in Malawi next week at this year’s Sand Music Festival which will happen in Mangochi at Nkopola logde from Friday 29 September up to Sunday 1 October 2023.

Boohle is one of the trending Amapiano vocalist in SA with hits like Hamba, Ngixolele, Siyathandana and Singili. While Spyro is a Nigerian artist who has been trending recently with his hit song called “Who is Your Guy” which he did with Tiwa savage.

Another headliner is South Africa Amapiano duo called Murumba Pitch the renowned duo has taken the music industry by storm with their unique Amapiano genre. They have created a distinctive sound that captivates audiences worldwide and their chart- topping hit “Hamba Juba” is a testament to their success.

And not forgetting the reggae fraternity Jamaican Reggae star the son of Zion gate keeper, Kenyatta Hill will also perform at the festival.

Another international act is Organised Family from Zambia who will also perform at the show.

Speaking to Malawi24 one of the organisers of the Festival Wendy Harawa said so far the preparations are going very well and at this stage they are almost done with everything.

“We are finalising all the ground work and everything else to make sure everybody is happy and the festival runs smoothly. So we have made sure to say that everything is available at the event,”

“We have good security we have different types of artists of different music genre. So families can come, youngsters we have got all types of music, we have also put in some games, volleyball, people will be winning things staff like that. So we have made sure to put in the best of entertainment so that people can just relax and enjoy” said Harawa.

Harawa also noted that they are doing their best to ensure that all the announced artists are available for the festival despite having challenges in security forex.

According to Harawa they are facing problems to finalise the deal with Nigerian Afro star Spyro because of Forex, but they are doing everything possible so that the artist can come and perform at the festival.

“At this point it’s not right to say Spyro has been replaced because we are still fighting to have him in Malawi for the festival. It is just that this problem of Forex is beyond our control but we have not not given up. Our hope is that come Monday or Tuesday the Forex is available and Spyro might come to perform at the festival,” said Harawa.

Harawa also noted that people should expect fun at the festival because the line up is quite good and interesting.

She then urged the people to go and buy tickets so that they don’t miss the fun. The tickets are being sold in different outlets at a price of 30,000 kwacha only.

Some of the Local artists who will perform at the festival include, Lulu, Skaffa Chimoto, Driemo, Fredokiss, Great Angels Choir, Atoti Manje, Black Missionaries, Kelly Kay, Dan Lu, Malinga Mafia and Wikise.