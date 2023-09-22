Angry students at Robert Blake Secondary School in Dowa have on Thursday night allegedly torched part of the school.

Dowa Police Station spokesperson Alice Sitima has confirmed the development.

“We received reports of a huge fire at the school on the night of Thursday, the 21st of September. We rushed to the scene where we found an enormous fire that had engulfed the school library, science lab, main stores room, and one classroom block which have since been destroyed.

“However, the actual cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed but investigations are underway,” said Sitima.

Unconfirmed reports, however, indicate the fire was ignited by some angry students at the school who are not happy with some unspecified decisions being implemented by the school’s management.

Value of property lost due to the inferno has not yet been evaluated.

Officials from the Ministry of Education in the district are yet to comment on the development.

Reported by Sylvester Kumwenda